Hochiki Europe has appointed Ian Hill as the company’s new Emergency Lighting Business Manager. Ian brings industry experience, with a technical background covering business development, sales of life safety equipment, and product development. The fire safety product company says Ian will support the widening of the company’s emergency lighting offering and other developments on the horizon.

Starting his career within the design department at Simplex Lighting, Ian has spent decades across a variety of roles with lighting manufacturers including Philips and Fagerhult. He then made the transfer over to emergency lighting during his tenure at Eaton Electrical Systems, previously known as Cooper Lighting and Safety.

Ian, pictured, said: “I’ve admired Hochiki Europe’s work and reputation for some time, so when the opportunity arose, I couldn’t turn it down. The company has contributed vastly to the advances made within life safety over the past few years, especially with products such as its FIREscape collection. Working in a company with such an international foothold is also incredibly exciting.

“With so much room for growth within their emergency lighting sector, we have a real opportunity to make a positive difference. I plan on working closely with both the sales and product development teams to further the scope and capabilities of our lighting product ranges.”

Ian’s remit includes supporting the market growth of Hochiki’s FIREscape range – emergency lighting that can be connected through an EL-2 control panel to provide accessibility within large spaces. It is also designed to reduce running costs by up to 89 per cent over a period of ten years, the makers say, as the standard luminaire consumes less than 0.5W while charging, which then reduces to 0.1W once the device is fully charged.

Tracy Kirk, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Hochiki Europe, said: “Recent events and inquires have shown how vital clear routes of escape can be in an emergency situation. Ian’s extensive experience of emergency lighting will ensure we are reaching more people around the world with our ultra-dependable, intelligent solutions, and our existing customers continue to benefit from the most sought-after innovations within the industry as well as an exceptional service.”

Visit: http://www.hochikieurope.com.