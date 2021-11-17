Danish market launch

The Japanese life safety product manufacturer, Hochiki, has launched in the Danish market with its fire control and indication system, L@titude, pictured. Following Part 13 certification which then paved the way for DBI approval, this product uses an interface which is available in multiple languages.

Following its DBI certification via Hochiki Europe based in the UK, the new L@titude life safety product combines hardware and software for Danish building, health, and safety managers. The product offers monitoring and control over fire detection. The platform can be re-configured to realise other control and indication applications, with integration into intelligent buildings. Hochiki fire safety products have been specified for projects including Bulgaria’s National Library; The Flag in Germany and marine projects such as wind farms off the southeast coast of Britain.

Specifically, the products and services offered under the L@titude brand provide solutions to some of technically challenging applications the product manufacturer adds. One example is the design and build of a new £5m Jardine Motors Group show room for UK customers. The showroom which sells high value Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles needed a control and indication system that would link its various heat, flame, and smoke detectors as well as sit well aesthetically within the space. The L@titude system was specified.

The modular nature of the L@titude system allows all field wiring to be connected to a passive mother board enabling addition, re-configuration, or replacement of all electronic hardware without the need to disconnect any field wiring. This modularity also allows each panel to be customised with addressable loop detection circuits, conventional detection circuits, relay cards, additional sounder outputs or programmable I/O modules as required.

Max De Vries, Europe Export Sales, Western Europe said: “With L@titude now being DBI certified our Danish customers know they are specifying the absolute best in life safety equipment. L@titude uses the most sophisticated fire safety technology on the market and we are excited to offer this technology into this new market for Hochiki. L@titude along with its software solution Lati-View will play a crucial role in safeguarding Danish people, valuable information, and property.

Visit: hochikieurope.com.