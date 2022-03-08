The Wigan-based life-safety systems manufacturer C-TEC has launched a new series of BS 5839-1 fire detection and fire alarm system compliance courses.

Delivered at C-TEC’s training centre, the courses include theory and practice. Covering that British Standard for ‘Foundation, Design, Installation & Commissioning and Maintenance’, the courses can culminate in a regulated qualification in BS 5839-1 through FireQual, the specialist awarding body for the fire protection sector in the UK.

Brian Foster, UK Sales Manager, said: “C-TEC is on a mission to lift industry standards and the quality of fire installations across the UK. We’ve always provided free educational CPD-certified seminars and product training to promote best practice and raise awareness but the launch of our BS 5839-1 ‘TRAIN-TO-GAIN’ courses signals our intention to take it to a new level.

“We’re confident the courses will attract a high level of interest as they’re reasonably-priced, centrally-located and specifically designed to encourage people working in the fire industry to embark on a journey to boost their competency, expertise and professional performance – and achieve an industry-recognised qualification in the process.”

Each course will be delivered in line with the technical requirements of the awarding body. Delegates will undergo hands-on practical assessments to ensure they understand the subject matter and display the necessary competence to attain the regulated qualification. Successful delegates will be issued with CPD Certificates for each module and those who pass a final exam will be awarded a regulated qualification certificate from FireQual.

Brian added: “High-quality training is vital in the fire industry. Whether you’re an industry newcomer or an established company looking to educate new personnel, our new BS 5839-1 courses are designed to equip delegates with the knowledge, expertise and confidence they need to be among the best in the business.”

Bookable over multiple weeks or as an intensive week-long cluster, the courses will prepare delegates for the FireQual regulated qualification examination to allow them to design, install, commission and maintain fire detection and fire alarm systems to BS 5839-1 and sign fire certificates where necessary.

About C-TEC

The UK manufacturer’s life-safety systems include its new CAST protocol fire detection and fire alarm systems; Hush, a new BS 5839-6 Grade C domestic fire alarm and EVAC-ALERT, an evacuation alert system to BS 8629.

FireQual is the specialist awarding body for qualifications within the fire protection sector within the UK. Set up by BAFE, FireQual works through a network of Approved Training Centres to provide competency based qualifications.

For more information about C-TEC’s new courses and/or to book a place, visit www.c-tec.store.