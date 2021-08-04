BAFE Scheme DS301 Third Party Certification is now available for contractors working with Grade D fire detection and fire alarm systems for domestic premises. The BAFE Fire Safety Register and NAPIT new scheme is to assess the competency of organisations who provide design, installation, commissioning and maintenance services for BS 5839-6 Grade D fire detection and fire alarm systems in domestic premises.

BAFE DS301 (For the Design, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Grade D Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems in Domestic Premises) supports appropriate British Standards and best working practice, notably the latest iteration of BS 5839-6 (Code of practice for the design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of fire detection and fire alarm systems in domestic premises).

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, the BAFE DS301 Scheme will also focus on two key personnel roles required for an organisation to become Third Party Certificated/BAFE Registered for Grade D systems. These are a Principal Duty Holder (the person appointed by the organisation to have responsibility for the maintenance of the overall standard and safety of the fire detection and fire alarm work) and a Qualified Supervisor (a Competent Person who meets the requirements of the BAFE DS301 Scheme and with specific responsibility on a day-to-day basis for the safety, technical standard and quality of the fire detection and fire alarm). A key requirement for the Qualified Supervisor will be to ensure that all operatives undertaking fire detection and fire alarm work for the organisation are competent.

Chris Auger, Director of Schemes – BAFE, says: “The roles of Principal Duty Holder and Qualified Supervisor for the BAFE DS301 Scheme is a crucial element to upholding quality and competency of those delivering these services. Dame Judith Hackitt and subsequent Working Groups have raised the topic of both organisational and individual responsibility which have been incorporated into the BAFE DS301 Scheme organisation competency criteria as a direct result. With this, there will be a transparent chain of responsibility for such systems aiding the desired ‘golden thread’ of key information. It was a core component in the development of the Scheme.”

“We are delighted to officially announce the BAFE DS301 Scheme with NAPIT as the first Licensed Certification Body, who will be delivering assessment for those registered within this scope for the electrotechnical sector.”

And Justin Maltby-Smith, NAPIT Technical Scheme Development Manager, adds: “NAPIT are delighted to be leading the way with the development of the new DS301 Scheme with BAFE. The DS301 Scheme will help to raise standards within the domestic electrical sector for organisations who carry out design, installation, commissioning and maintenance work on BS 5839-6 Grade D fire detection and fire alarm systems. BS 5839-6 was fully revised in 2019 and amended in 2020 and it is extremely important that work on Grade D fire detection and fire alarm systems is performed in compliance with and to the current British Standard. Achieving this Third Party Certification will demonstrate an organisation’s commitment and competence to perform quality and compliant work to keep people safe in their homes.”

You can register your interest with NAPIT at www.napit.org.uk/schemes/BAFE-DS301-Domestic-Fire-Alarm-Scheme.aspx.

The BAFE DS301 Scheme Document is available at www.bafe.org.uk/become-bafe-registered/bafe-ds301-assessment-and-registration-process.