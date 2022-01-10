BAFE Fire Safety Register MD

BAFE Fire Safety Register have appointed Dr Justin Maltby-Smith CEng FIET CMgr FCMI, as their new Managing Director.

Since BAFE was set up in 1984, and subsequently going fully independent in 2009, the registration body continues to have a role in establishing methods to evidence competency within fire safety. With this comes its own responsibility of ensuring the BAFE portfolio of schemes consistently represent competency for specific fire safety works.

Justin joins the BAFE Fire Safety Register from his most recent roles as Technical Scheme Development Manager at NAPIT and before this a long tenure at Certsure/NICEIC leaving as Head of Schemes and Operations. Justin, pictured, said: “This is a great time to be joining such a highly respected organisation. Stephen [Adams] has developed BAFE to become the quality standard within the fire safety industry which I plan to continue and expand its reach. I, alongside the quality BAFE team, will work on further development of quantifying competency. I am excited for the next chapter of BAFE’s growth, knowing we already have robust and longstanding foundations to build upon.”

BAFE Chair, Douglas Barnett, said: “Justin will be a great addition to the BAFE team. The Board and I trust he will lead the organisation in the right directions required. His knowledge and experience within both UKAS accredited third-party certification and electrotechnical sectors brings a level of expertise that will be extremely valuable to the development and management of both new and existing competency schemes for the fire safety sector.

“We must also give our huge thanks to Lewis Ramsay (BAFE Board Member) who has been a crucial player in managing the business during this interim period. Lewis has been central to the delivery of services and schemes to our customers during the challenges of the pandemic.”

Justin will begin his role as MD on January 20. Visit https://www.bafe.org.uk/.