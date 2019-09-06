Aico Ltd, the residential Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms manufacturer, reports that its apprentices have commenced the Electrical Distributors’ Association (EDA) Product Knowledge Programme, starting with the Customer Service module. At the end of this module the Apprentices will understand ‘What constitutes great customer service’, ‘Why getting it right first time is critical’ and ‘How to speak with more confidence to your customer’.

The EDA has developed set of 12 distance-learning product knowledge modules. Created for anyone working in the electro-technical supply chain, the modules are for new entrants and anyone who wants to improve their product skills. Each module delivers professional training on an electro-technical subject or product area, with businesses free to choose the number and mix of modules that best suits them.

Aico is an affiliate member of the EDA. Michael Wright, Product Development Manager of Aico, has contributed to the content of the ‘Fire, Safety and Security Systems’ module which apprentices will be undertaking next. They will also be studying the ‘Introduction to the Principles of Electricity’ and ‘IT and Data Infrastructure’.

EDA CEO, Margaret Fitzsimons, says: “With more and more products flowing through the supply chain, it is important for businesses to have access to professional training that helps them deliver greater value. There is no doubt that there is much to be done to promote career opportunities in the electro-technical sector, but for our sector to attract and retain talent, a bespoke, rigorous and flexible training programme that helps to build skills and knowledge is essential and that is what the EDA programme is all about.”

Samuel Marston, Technical IT Apprentice of Aico is pictured. He says: “I am enjoying the EDA training as it is building my confidence and communication skills. The distance learning model is great as I can manage my study around my work and home life”.

SBC Training is supporting Aico with its apprenticeship development programme. Colin Thaw, Managing Director of SBC says: “The use of the EDA product knowledge modules further support the existing off the job training provided and we see this as a great opportunity to help provide synergy across the range of apprenticeships that we provide for Aico.”