Apprentice support

Nittan Europe, the manufacturer of conventional and addressable fire detection products – is a sponsor of South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) ‘Outstanding Apprentice Fire Alarm Engineer of the Year’. Nittan has supplied a prize and trophy, plus free fire alarm products for students to train on.

SERC, based in Northern Ireland, provides courses, apprenticeships, professional development training, online learning and tailored training for businesses. The college has links with specialist fire and security installers which enables students and apprentices on Fire and Security Engineering programmes to gain experience. Nittan was introduced to the college through its Bangor-based customer, Solutions for Systems – an installer of fire, security, electrical and satellite and aerial communication systems. Solutions for Systems has a working relationship with SERC and has supported the Fire and Security Engineering Apprenticeships by helping lecturers to develop demonstration models and help promote the programmes.

Lee James, General Manager – Product Marketing at Nittan, says: “we see industry specific training and apprenticeships as vital to the long-term health of the fire industry. Nittan can make the best fire safety products in the world, but if those products aren’t correctly installed or if the system design is poor, then the fire detection system does not perform to its best. We value the work being done by SERC, and by installers such as Solutions for Systems who take the time to support these apprentices.”

Visit www.nittan.co.uk.