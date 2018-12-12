Aico, the domestic mains powered Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms manufacturer, has launched the latest Electrical Contractors Handybook in an App.

First launched on paper in 2008, the Handybook is a guide to domestic smoke alarm installation. For an electrical installer it’s a reference to choosing, fitting, testing and maintaining smoke and CO alarms. This latest, fourth edition, comes as an app. It covers standards and regulations; alarm identification, including the ability to scan an alarm barcode to identify the make and model; alarm selection, using housing graphics with colour codes to show which Aico products are suited to which rooms and which property types; installation details; and an overview of Aico alarm technologies, such as AudioLINK and RadioLINK.

The product section in the app shows the company’s full product range, including the new 3000 Series. Each product page features an overview of the product and its features, plus links to datasheets and instructions. A video section addresses standards, regulations, best practice, the latest Aico alarm technology and step by step guides to the most frequently asked questions, including how to choose the right sensor type.

A user can search for nearest wholesalers stocking Aico product by postcode, town or county. You can also contact Aico by email and phone from the app.

Visit www.aico.co.uk.