Alarm for spiritual retreat

A new fire safety system has been installed at a spiritual retreat in Llangollen, north Wales. Set in acres of woodland and overlooking the Ceiriog Valley, Tan-Y-Garth Hall is a grade II listed house built in 1915 and now owned by the International Hermeneutic Society.

The Society’s plans to use the 17-bedroomed building as a hotel meant the manual fire alarm had to be replaced to meet fire regulations. An installer based in north Wales, Allied Fire Alarms & Escapes Ltd, specified an L1 category fire alarm. Featuring an XFP CAST panel connected to an array of heat, smoke and multi-sensor devices, the system is from C-TEC.

John Westerman, Allied’s Managing Director said: “The entire project went exceptionally smoothly as CAST’s soft addressing feature makes installation and commissioning fast and easy – devices can be programmed at the panel so you don’t need to walk around site to physically program each one. The innate flexibility of the system also means that, if the needs of the site change in the future, devices can be easily adjusted via the panel’s programming tools to meet the client’s exact specification. We chose CAST for its simplicity yet effectiveness in the field, specifically XFP CAST because of its compactness and functionality. When we handed over the system to our client, they were clearly impressed by its user-friendliness and capacity to be adapted.”