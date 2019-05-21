Aico, the domestic fire and carbon monoxide alarms product company, will have a new stand at this year’s CEF Live (running from June 6 to 8, at the NEC Birmingham) on stand 42 and at FIREX (from June 18 to 20, at ExCel in London Docklands) on stand FX820.

The new stand will be distinctive and different from the double decker stand Aico showcased at last year’s FIREX, the firm says. The new design will take the shape of a house, allowing visitors to see the company’s alarms in situ as they would appear in a home. The house design will also incorporate an escape route similar to a real-life property.

The stand will feature some new experiences and be staffed with Aico Regional Specification Managers and senior management to offer visitors advice on smoke and carbon monoxide alarm specification, installation and maintenance. Also there will be the 3000 Series, pictured, which encompasses both Fire and Carbon Monoxide detection, providing property coverage from one series. A highlight of the 3000 is the company’s Ei3028 Multi-Sensor Heat and Carbon Monoxide Alarm. All alarms in the series feature Aico’s AudioLINK data extraction and SmartLINK wireless interconnection and whole system data monitoring.

The company has a speaking slot at both FIREX and CEF Live, with the presentation surrounding the BS5839:6 2019 changes and exploring best practice. Visit www.aico.co.uk.