Michael Battersby, a final year apprentice with Evolution, the Buckinghamshire-based fire and security systems business, took one of the top prizes in the annual Engineers of Tomorrow (EoT) competition at the IFSEC 2019 exhibition and conference in London.

EoT promotes engineering apprenticeships to young people interested in a career in the electronic fire and security sectors. The competition is designed to be fun and encourage employers to appreciate new talent as valuable assets within their organisations.

Nominated in the fire category where he was competing against fellow apprentices from across the UK, Michael excelled in the arena, pictured, watched and marked by NSI and SSAIB inspectors. Michael only joined Evolution earlier this year and is on a progressive learning curve within the business, dividing his time between the company’s service and the projects departments, and becoming embedded within the Evolution culture.

Richard Lambert, Managing Director of Evolution, says: “Michael has been a popular member of the business since he joined our talented engineering team, and we are delighted to see just how far he has come in such a comparatively short space of time. To compete against the best in the country and come out as a winner is worthy of the highest praise.”