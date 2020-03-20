Avalon Technology Group has specified fire detection products at newly introduced smaller 24-7 gym facilities of an unnamed leisure group. The no contract gyms are in Newark, Beverly and Lowestoft, in a ‘slimmed down’ gym concept, for smaller towns. The electrical contractor appointed Avalon to do the fire safety of the building, staff and guests, specifying Comelit’s Atena Easy single loop system.

Guy Stephens, Director of Avalon said: “In any gym facility, large or small, it is essential to ensure measures and systems are in place that will provide customers, employees and the premises itself, with sufficient prevention against fire at all times.

“To keep up with demand, we needed to select a system that was simple to install and operational as quickly as possible for the benefit of members and staff. Comelit’s Atena Easy solution proved to be user-friendly and comes with excellent training and support capability, alongside in-built IP connections to make it a straightforward system for us to maintain, even on a remote basis.”

Comelit says that its Atena Easy is an entry level fully addressable control panel. The product can accommodate up to 500 devices, suitable, it says for small applications, and can be networked, to expand with a facility or building requirement.

Mandy Bowden, Comelit Fire BDM added: “The ambition to bring affordable access to leisure facilities to everyone is a growing trend across the UK. And the new smaller concepts provide an opportunity to go into towns that wouldn’t previously have been able to accommodate a full-scale gym. We are delighted to have been chosen to have been chosen by Avalon to supply fire detection systems to each new location as a simple to install, cost effective solution.”

Visit www.comelitgroup.com.