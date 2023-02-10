New range of monitors

Access Security Products, the official UK distributors of Farfisa intercoms, have a new range of internal monitors, Astro, to complement their intercoms.

The Astro range comes with a fresh design, enhanced functionality and ease of use; with large buttons, ergonomic handset, luminous signals with intuitive icons, the distributors say. The line consists of:

– Audio monitor with handset;

– Video monitor with handset and 4.3-inch screen; and

– Hands-free audio monitor

Astro communicates with all Farfisa door intercoms in DUO System installations, and goes well, the distributors add, with the line of Alba door intercoms. Jim Foster, MD of Access Security Products said: “Hero and Astro is the winning match for style and functionality, and supports the programming mode via bluetooth for all functions.”

For more, contact Access Security Products on +44 (0)1327 358888 or sales@accesssecurityproducts.co.uk

About the firm

Access Security Products Ltd is a Northamptonshire-based access control and door entry product provider. Farfisa have been designing, producing and distributing to over 60 countries since 1967; their product lines are video door entry, communication, home automation and access control.

Access Security Products Ltd is a Northamptonshire-based access control and door entry product provider. Farfisa have been designing, producing and distributing to over 60 countries since 1967; their product lines are video door entry, communication, home automation and access control.