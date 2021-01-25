The door entry product manufacturer Videx Security has appointed a new National Sales Manager. He is James Gray, pictured, who has been with the company for over a decade. He follows Neil Thomas who left the company after a 20-year career at Videx. Neil has moved out of the access control industry, re-locating to Cyprus.

James is now responsible for maintaining and growing Videx’s sales pipeline across the UK. He will manage and oversee regional sales managers, key account managers and sales estimators. James will also play a key role in developing Videx’s relationships with the company’s distributors, wholesalers and security installers.

John Rickard, Managing Director at Videx, said: “James has been with the company for a considerable time and, as well as being highly skilled and experienced, he fully understands how Videx operates and is committed to the long-term future of the business. James’ tenacity and desire to drive us forward even during tumultuous times is an asset to Videx as we continue to grow the business and develop a wider range of products to a larger customer base.

“This year, we’re focused on bringing new products to market and building on our success which we’ve achieved through our in-depth knowledge of the industry and relationship-focused approach to growth.”

Previously, James was the Senior Projects Lead, managing the firm’s biggest access control and door entry projects. He has an understanding of the access control market and knowledge of Videx’s services and products.

James added: “It’s great to be appointed as National Sales Manager and I am looking forward to developing our relationships with distributors and installers across the UK. Working closely with my team of regional sales managers and senior leadership, I’m focused on raising our profile, particularly with local authorities, to help meet the entry needs of a wide range of public sector organisations including schools, hospitals and housing developments.”

Visit: https://www.videxuk.com/.