The people and vehicle access control product company Nortech is now offering smart people identification using mobile access. The Nedap MACE platform allows any access control system to use smartphones as access credentials. The platform consists of a cloud-based service, readers and the MACE app.

The MACE app can receive and store multiple virtual identity credentials. The credentials can be presented to MACE readers using NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy or QR codes. As for the process of issuing these credentials, no physical credentials need to be distributed. The virtual credentials are securely transferred to the MACE app via the cloud-based MACE server. Virtual access credentials can be allocated to users in one of many formats including Wiegand 26 format.

A number of Nedap’s MACE products are now being supplied by Nortech. These include the MACE Reader MM, MACE Reader MM QR and the MACE Smart Slim Mobile Access Reader MM.

Nedap’s MACE Reader MM is a multi-technology reader designed for use with the MACE app and MACE virtual credentials. It supports Bluetooth, NFC, smart cards and proximity cards. The reader is small enough to be mullion mounted and is configurable using a free downloadable tool that connects to the USB port. Settings such as read range and output format can be set.

The MACE Reader MM QR provides all the features of the MACE Reader MM. It includes a QR reader to read QR codes displayed on smartphones.

The MACE Smart is a compact smartphone access control reader. It supports Bluetooth, NFC and smart cards. This reader enables the use of smartphones in any access control system, while continuing to support credentials that contain smart cards. The reader is configurable using a free downloadable tool that connects to the USB to RS485 port. Settings such as read range and output format can be set. This mobile access control reader is the makers say for doors that require security and convenience.

Like all Nedap systems, the MACE Reader MM, MACE Reader MM QR and MACE Smart support a number of well-established industry-standard protocols, such as Wiegand, clock and data and serial connections like RS485. MACE products also feature Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), an industry standard for secure communication of RFID readers. A specialised firmware version is available to upgrade the MACE MM (QR) reader and MACE Smart reader with OSDP. Visit www.nortechcontrol.com.