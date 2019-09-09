The door entry systems manufacturer Videx has added to its flagship VX2200 door entry product, a lift interface module which enables lift control via the entry intercom within an apartment or office.

The 2216 is the latest accessory for the VX2200, a two-wire audio and six wire video system for up to 998 apartments with multiple entrances and concierge facilities.

Neil Thomas, National Sales Manager at Videx UK, said: “The 2216 makes the VX2200 an even more ideal door entry system for a wide range of buildings, from residential flats to commercial offices, by enabling occupants to control the lift from their office or home. When entry is granted, the lift can be called and access to floors can be restricted accordingly so the visitor can only access the floor where they’ve been given authority by the resident or occupant. For example, a tenant on floor two can call the lift for their visitor and will only allow them to get off at floor two. Restricting visitors’ access to only the floors they’re allowed to visit strengthens the building’s security while also helping the visitor to find the apartment or office they’re visiting.”

The 2216 is fully programmable via bespoke software allowing any floor to be assigned to any apartment. Also, the entrance panels which are allowed to call the lift can also be selected.

The interface includes eight relay outputs, which can each be assigned to a floor, serving eight floors at a time. For buildings with more than eight floors, it’s possible to use multiple 2216 modules for a maximum of 128 floors.

Neil added: “Once set up, the module is controlled via the lock button on the intercom telephone within the apartment. When the occupant grants access to the visitor by pressing the lock button on their telephone or videophone, as well as opening the door to allow them into the building, the lift will also be called automatically.”

The 2216 can be used on new or existing installations and is powered from a 12Vdc power source. A lift override feature can either disable all lift calls or enable calls to all floors and both USB and RS485 connection for programming via the Videx VX2200 PC software.

The 2216 accessory is also ready for the new Videx IP system where it can be used as a lift interface or additional relays controlled by apartments, for features such as turning on lights and activating third party products and integrated appliances.

Visit: www.videxuk.com.