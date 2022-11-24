Intercoms, readers accredited

2N, the intercoms and access control product company, has all of its intercoms and access unit readers Secured by Design (SBD) accredited.

SBD is the flagship UK police scheme, run by the UK police company Police Crime Prevention Initiatives Limited (PCPI). 2N’s intercoms and access unit readers (the 2N Access Unit 2.0 and the 2N Access Unit M), had to adhere to test standards required by the police which assessed their resistance to forced entry.

When installed along with the 2N Security Relay, all of these products can now carry the SBD logo. SBD says its standards have a tangible impact in terms of protecting against crime. In West Yorkshire, for example, research showed that newly-built developments built to SBD standards were up to 75 per cent less likely to be burgled. In Glasgow, a separate study concluded that refurbished developments employing SBD principles were up to 63pc less likely to experience crime. 2N showcased its newly-certified products at the London Build 2022 Expo, the exhibition for the construction sector in mid-November.

Pictured at the show, left to right, are Lyn Poole, Development Officer at SBD, Julian Salter of 2N and Guy Collyer of PCPI. Michael Nicholson, 2N’s Business Development Manager for the UK & Ireland, said: “Our products are being incorporated into more and more big projects in the UK – Sópers House, just outside London, and Burlington House in central Manchester are recent examples – and SBD certification is being requested more and more often, both in commercial and residential buildings.” Visit: https://www.securedbydesign.com/.