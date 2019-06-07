The door entry product company Videx has added features and functionality to its GSMPRO intercom. The GSMPRO, which is now expandable to an eight-door access control system, enables people to answer calls to their front door or gate from their mobile phone or landline, so they are made aware of who has visited even when they are not there.

The GSMPRO is now available with an integrated back lit coded keypad, with up to 400 access codes and 32 temporary codes, which can be programmed to expire after a number of hours, to meet all your access control needs. Codes can also be programmed via PC software and remotely via SMS. A new app is also available for both Android and iOS, for the process of sending SMS messages.

Neil Thomas, National Sales Manager at Videx UK, said: “Our new generation GSMPRO now boasts many more features which makes it an ideal access control choice for a greater range of businesses and organisations. For example, it now has free access time bands enabling users to set up to ten time periods where the entrance is held open, for specific hours of the day and on specific days of the week, which makes it perfect for housing associations, warehouses and offices. It’s also now an eight-door access control system, with the ability to add up to seven extra keypad or proximity access entrances. Additional entrances connect back to the GSMPRO via an RS485 bus using standard CAT5 cable.”

The UK firm says that many of the new features have been the result of requests from customers. Neil added: “A great new feature is that the system now carries a new remote event log that can be accessed online (www.videxevents.co.uk), allowing events to be viewed in real time, on the move via a phone, tablet/laptop. It’s a great security feature because it’s where a record is kept of calls, gate/door openings and much more. What’s also useful is that alerts can be programmed where an email will be sent should that alert be triggered. For example, if the gate or door is opened out of normal hours – any unusual activity is flagged.”

There are several new programming commands. For example, it is now possible to program all an apartment’s telephone numbers (primary and divert numbers) in a single SMS message and program up to five dial to open numbers in a single SMS.

