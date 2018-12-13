Development partner

The intercom product company Comelit Group is working with Ardmore Group, who has been awarded an £80m contract to become the main contractor on the first phase of Project Light, Canada Water, in London Docklands.

Project Light is a partnership by Notting Hill Genesis and Sellar, on a mixed-use development at Canada Water in Southwark. Their aim; a new town centre with 1,030 new homes and commercial and community buildings across seven acres. Phase one includes 234 apartments for private rent and a Decathlon store with a basement car park.

Martin Smith, Systems Manager of Ardmore says: “Regeneration has been a long time coming for Canada Water. With the aim to create a community lifestyle, the balance between security and creating a welcoming environment was key. And the partnership between the client, architect and contractor is critical to success.

“Right from the start, we have had a responsibility for a thoughtful design, to maintain the high quality expectations to the development. When it came to door entry, we knew Comelit Group could deliver, but what really exceeded expectation was its capability to integrate the lift functionality. The result will enable a seamless guest experience right from the front door entry throughout the development, without compromising on aesthetics or security.”

Comelit Group was specified with its specialist VIP door entry product, including 33 bespoke digital stainless steel entry panels and mini handsfree monitors fitted to all 234 properties. Lift integration was requested to create a connected effect across the property for the homeowners and guests alongside a concierge unit to enable two-way audio communication, whether from a single apartment, or to all homes for sharing updates on property maintenance schedules.

Chris Carroll, Comelit Group Business Development Manager adds: “We are thrilled to have been selected for the first phase of Project Light, which promises to be a landmark development for Canada Water.

“The ability to present an all-encompassing solution, right from door entry, through lift integration, concierge services and apartment monitors is something increasingly being requested. It ensures simple installation and one point of contact throughout the works programme. We are excited to be working once again with Ardmore Group to help transform another part of London.”

