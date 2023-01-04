Videx’s door entry product, the VX2300, now has a desk mount concierge unit for small and medium size installs of the two-wire video system.

The CST2310 unit can be used for up to 200 apartments, offering handset and hands-free speech and a back-lit touch control keypad and a 3.5-inch LCD display with on screen information about entrances and apartments and the stage of a call when in progress. The unit can also receive or intercept calls from entrances, make and receive calls from apartments and activate outputs, open doors and gates and receive alarm calls from apartments.

James Gray, national sales manager at Videx, pictured, said: “Enhancing our VX2300 video system makes it even easier to use, offering access control that’s more convenient and flexible to the user’s needs. Programming of apartment and entrance names can be carried out via free programming software which can be connected via USB directly to the concierge unit. It can also be used to enable an intercommunication call between two apartments and activate doors and gates without being called making it an ideal entry solution that’s highly secure and extremely convenient at the same time.”

The CST2310 has three modes of operation: day mode, where all calls from apartments and entrances are intercepted by the concierge; night mode where calls from entrances can go direct to the apartments unless directed to the concierge and calls from apartments can be received by the concierge; and an off mode where calls go from entrances to the concierge while the concierge is off duty.

For Videx distributors visit https://www.videxuk.com/distributors/.