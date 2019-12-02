In Croydon, south London, Impact House has been redeveloped from a largely vacant office building to create 197 one and two-bedroom micro-flats and 39 larger one, two and three-bedroom apartments, including four exclusive, larger duplex layouts. The security installer MRFS Group has worked with Inspired Living on a number of projects. MRFS used Comelit’s specialist SimpleHome system to the top level apartments at Impact House to incorporate home automation.

Says Adam Tokarski of Inspired Living: “Impact House has been transformed into a light filled landmark setting for contemporary apartment living. Finished with high specifications throughout, we were keen to ensure the ground-breaking larger and duplex apartments offered the height of luxury.

“We turned to MRFS Group to advise on an integrated design to present new residents with smart security and home automation. On recommending Comelit’s SimpleHome we initially saw for ourselves its ability to control heating and lighting via the stylish door entry system and supporting app capability. Its flexible design allowed us to work with MRFS to create a bespoke solution for Impact House that was simple to use and finished in a sleek design.”

Simplehome is Comelit’s smart home automation product, which operates with door entry, providing home-owners with control of their lighting, heating and ventilation. A user can programme schedules for up to seven days, and operate the product remotely using Comelit’s dedicated app, via smartphone or tablet and connecting to a home router.

Ross Wilkins, Surrey-based MRFS Group Director of Projects and Integration, added: “When it came to door entry and incorporation of home automation to the 39 top-end apartments, systems had to be considered in line with the change of purpose to the building and how to coordinate installation with minimal cabling requirements. Using the door entry monitor as a master control unit for Simplehome significantly reduced the wall clutter within each apartment. This combined with Simplehome’s control equipment being din rail mountable and very space efficient appealed to Inspired Living, as it allowed maximum footprint to each apartment.”

Chris Carroll, Comelit Business Development Manager added: “Technology continues to play a significant role in our daily life and increasingly driving the demand towards home automation. This is where inspirational developers such as Inspired Living, with the support of our Gold Partner, MRFS Group, are leading the way by integrating facilities such as SimpleHome in apartment offerings. The professional installation, especially in redevelopment programmes such as Impact House, ensures homes can instantly benefit from the convenience and home control factors, without compromising on security or finishing design.”

Visit https://www.comelitgroup.com.