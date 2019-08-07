NiskhamSWAT, a charity set up in 2009 in west London, now serves Oxford, Reading, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Slough, Windsor and Lancashire as well as London. It’s ran by volunteers and has 1,300 volunteers across the country, providing hot meals and everyday essentials to homeless people.

Randeep S Lall, Global Operations Director at the charity, says: “We provide 3,000 meals per week to those in need which means our main warehouse in London is extremely busy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Security and appropriate access and entry are so important. Although we have a secured electric gate that drivers have to report to, to gain entry, it meant someone had to permanently stay at the warehouse to grant delivery and collection vans access. This wasn’t sustainable given we are a completely volunteer led organisation. We needed a more flexible and convenient access control solution that still provided a high level of security too.”

NiskhamSWAT, who have recently won a Queen’s Award for voluntary service, sought new access control and door entry. At the distributor, ADI, Joseph Davies says: “We recommended a GSM access control system to NiskhamSWAT to help solve their entry issues. After researching which solution would work best, we advised that the charity used a Videx two-way GSM audio kit with code lock and proximity access control in a 4000 series style panel.”

Neil Thomas, National Sales Manager at Videx, adds: “When ADI contacted us we were more than happy to help provide a system that could solve NiskhamSWAT’s access problem. The GSM system we’ve donated to them enables people to answer calls to their front door or gate from their mobile phone or landline, so they never have to miss that important visitor and are made aware of who has visited even when they are not there.”

For NiskhamSWAT this means that no one is required to remain at the warehouse 24-7 to authorise access. If a van arrives for a collection or delivery and no one is there, the system will call the designated number for access and has the facility to divert to another number if the first call is not answered, with a maximum of up to four numbers per button. Programming the entrance panel can be carried out by SMS, or dialling into the system using a telephone without a keypad.

Randeep adds: “Huge thanks to ADI and Videx for the donation and free installation from Image Security too. It’s helped us out massively as it’s meant no one has to stay at the warehouse, freeing up precious volunteering time that can be put to better use elsewhere. It’s so much more convenient to receive a call when someone is asking for access. I can verify the caller and swiftly authorise or deny access.”