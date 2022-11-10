The cyber security services business, Bridewell, has appointed a new Director of Consulting.

Emma Leith will be working closely, the Reading-based company says, alongside Martin Riley, Director of Managed Security Services, as well as the wider board, to continue delivery of client consultancy.

She has worked in financial services, oil and gas to global consultancy within Deloitte and BT Global Services. She’s a former European CISO for Santander and Divisional CISO for BP. The company describes it as a needle moving appointment, to support its strategy of high growth and international expansion, which include a global growth rate of 50 per cent.

Earlier this year, the firm opened an office in Houston’s Energy Corridor in Texas; and in the UK a Security Operations Centre (SOC) that has provided with a fivefold increase in capacity, helping the company scale in line with client requirements, it says. She’s the fourth senior appointment in the last 24 months, after Chairman, Paul Driver; CFO, Ruth Billen; and Director of Managed Security Services, Martin Riley.

She said: “Bridewell’s continued success in delivering flagship cyber security services in both consulting and 24×7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) on a national and international scale, means that it’s a very exciting time to be joining the organisation. My appointment as Director of Consulting will help to complement the Board and senior leadership, building a sustained focus on instilling consistency and excellence in our client engagements with industry-leading and expert-led delivery. I bring professionalism, thought leadership, and a drive to make a real difference, not only to the people within Bridewell but also to our clients and the wider cyber security and data privacy industries.”

Scott Nicholson, Co-CEO of Bridewell, added: “Emma brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Bridewell and will play an instrumental role in helping us to deliver on our progressive growth plans. Her proven talent and passion for cyber security will be a tremendous asset to our existing and new clients, the organisation and will enable us to take our position in the global security market to new heights.”

Scott Nicholson was interviewed in the September print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

About the company

Bridewell offers services across critical national infrastructure, aviation, financial services, government and oil and gas. It holds industry accreditations including NCSC, CREST, ASSURE, IASME Consortium, SOC2, Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and it’s a PCI DSS QSA company (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor).