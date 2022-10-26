Cyber OSPAs 2022 finalists

Here are the finalists of 2022 Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (Cyber OSPAs), as judged by an international panel.

The Cyber OSPAs were launched in 2021 to recognise companies, teams, individuals, products and initiatives across the cyber sector globally. OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said: “Recognising outstanding performers is important. Understanding who they are can serve as examples others can emulate and inspire excellence across the sector. Cyber security is not a ‘nice to have’, it is a fundamental need and doing it well has never been so important.’ Gill further adds: ‘We are delighted by the support we have received from around the world, and my thanks go to the many associations and special interest groups who support our ethics and values of being independent, credible, transparent and respectable.”

The finalists are:

Outstanding Chief Information Security Officer

Leo Cunningham – Flo Health

Chris Gebhardt – Synoptek

Dawn Marie Hutchinson – BAT

Sri Sanjay Kumar Das – West Bengal Cyber Security Centre of Excellence

Tom Meehan – CONTROLTEK

Neil Peacock – Next Generation Security

Chris Richards – AWE

Bjørn R Watne – Telenor Group

Outstanding Cyber Security Professional

Sameep Agarwal – HCL Technologies

Darren Argyle – Standard Chartered Bank

Peter Berende – Accessium

Laura Daly – Flo Health

Alan Freeland – DigitalXRAID

Neil Furminger – IASME

Mike Gillespie – Advent IM

Palash Kumar Dutta – Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal

Riddhi Nanda – KraftHeinz

Obadare Oluwafemi – Digital Encode

Stuart Seymour – BAT

Andrew Westfall – Synoptek

Outstanding Cyber Security Team

Accessium

CyberQ Group

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team – Government of West Bengal

Security Policy Team – Lloyds Banking Group

LTI Cyber Security Team

Salt Communications

Cyber Security Team – SecuriGroup

Outstanding Cyber Security Consultant

DigitalXRAID

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team – Government of West Bengal

Antoinette King – Credo Cyber Consulting LLC

Oscar O’Connor – DS Smith

ThreeTwoFour

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

BGUK CISO Reporting Team – Bupa

HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app – HSBC and Martyn Pointer

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence – Government of West Bengal

The Original Factory Shop Customer Service Initiative – Intercity

Outstanding Cyber Security Training/Awareness Initiative

CyberFest – Bupa BGUK Information Security Communications and Awareness Team

Energy Cyber Security Awareness Program – CenterPoint

Cyber Ready – CompTIA

Cyber Security Training – Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team, Government of West Bengal

HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app – HSBC and Martyn Pointer

Data Security & Insider Threat Operations – Lloyds Banking Group

Cyber Security Management Professional Automotive (CSMPA) – Porsche and Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences

Information Security Assurance Programme – Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance

Cybercrime Awareness Clinic – University of Portsmouth

Cyber Security Training – Florian Jörgens, Vorwerk

Outstanding Cyber Security Partnership

BAT and IBM

CyberQ Group and Zinc Systems Partnership

eFlame – Accessium and Flame

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team, Government of West Bengal and Partners

United States Embassy in Romania and Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance

Sutcliffe & Co Insurance and The IASME Consortium

Outstanding Police/Law Enforcement Initiative

Cyber Security Centre of Excellence – Government of West Bengal

North East Business Resilience Centre

Social Media: A Parent’s Guide – Police Scotland

Cyber Security Initiative – Police Scotland

Outstanding Young Cyber Security Professional

Syed Modassir Ali – Payatu Security Consultancy Private Ltd

Amy Anderson – DS Smith

Joe Cockcroft – North East Business Resilience Centre

Etizaz Mohsin – ZeroDayLab

Rex Uche Ndubidi-Nwankwo

Martyn Pointer – HSBC

Katie Shanahan – Crossword Cybersecurity

Outstanding New Cyber Security Product

eBuilding – Accessium

ematrix – Accessium

eOpener – Accessium

OrbitalX – DigitalXRAID

Halo 2022.1 – Hypori

Imperva Data Security Fabric

Egnyte Secure Cloud Filing Platform – Optimal Risk Group

Sophos Managed Detection and Response

A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award will be announced on the day.

Winners of the 2022 Cyber OSPAs will be revealed at a first-ever physical event, at the Novotel London West at Hammersmith, pictured, on Thursday, December 15 after a Thought Leadership conference in the afternoon, organised with SASIG (the Security Awareness Special Interest Group).

Further details about the conference are on the SASIG website. And tickets to the awards dinner can be booked here. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit https://www.thecyberospas.com/.