Cyber OSPAs 2022 finalists

Here are the finalists of 2022 Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (Cyber OSPAs), as judged by an international panel.
The Cyber OSPAs were launched in 2021 to recognise companies, teams, individuals, products and initiatives across the cyber sector globally. OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said: “Recognising outstanding performers is important. Understanding who they are can serve as examples others can emulate and inspire excellence across the sector. Cyber security is not a ‘nice to have’, it is a fundamental need and doing it well has never been so important.’ Gill further adds: ‘We are delighted by the support we have received from around the world, and my thanks go to the many associations and special interest groups who support our ethics and values of being independent, credible, transparent and respectable.”
The finalists are:
Outstanding Chief Information Security Officer
Leo Cunningham – Flo Health
Chris Gebhardt – Synoptek
Dawn Marie Hutchinson – BAT
Sri Sanjay Kumar Das – West Bengal Cyber Security Centre of Excellence
Tom Meehan – CONTROLTEK
Neil Peacock – Next Generation Security
Chris Richards – AWE
Bjørn R Watne – Telenor Group
Outstanding Cyber Security Professional
Sameep Agarwal – HCL Technologies
Darren Argyle – Standard Chartered Bank
Peter Berende – Accessium
Laura Daly – Flo Health
Alan Freeland – DigitalXRAID
Neil Furminger – IASME
Mike Gillespie – Advent IM
Palash Kumar Dutta – Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal
Riddhi Nanda – KraftHeinz
Obadare Oluwafemi – Digital Encode
Stuart Seymour – BAT
Andrew Westfall – Synoptek
Outstanding Cyber Security Team
Accessium
CyberQ Group
Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team – Government of West Bengal
Security Policy Team – Lloyds Banking Group
LTI Cyber Security Team
Salt Communications
Cyber Security Team – SecuriGroup
Outstanding Cyber Security Consultant
DigitalXRAID
Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team – Government of West Bengal
Antoinette King – Credo Cyber Consulting LLC
Oscar O’Connor – DS Smith
ThreeTwoFour
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative
BGUK CISO Reporting Team – Bupa
HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app – HSBC and Martyn Pointer
Cyber Security Centre of Excellence – Government of West Bengal
The Original Factory Shop Customer Service Initiative – Intercity
Outstanding Cyber Security Training/Awareness Initiative
CyberFest – Bupa BGUK Information Security Communications and Awareness Team
Energy Cyber Security Awareness Program – CenterPoint
Cyber Ready – CompTIA
Cyber Security Training – Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team, Government of West Bengal
HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app – HSBC and Martyn Pointer
Data Security & Insider Threat Operations – Lloyds Banking Group
Cyber Security Management Professional Automotive (CSMPA) – Porsche and Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences
Information Security Assurance Programme – Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance
Cybercrime Awareness Clinic – University of Portsmouth
Cyber Security Training – Florian Jörgens, Vorwerk
Outstanding Cyber Security Partnership
BAT and IBM
CyberQ Group and Zinc Systems Partnership
eFlame – Accessium and Flame
Cyber Security Centre of Excellence Team, Government of West Bengal and Partners
United States Embassy in Romania and Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance
Sutcliffe & Co Insurance and The IASME Consortium
Outstanding Police/Law Enforcement Initiative
Cyber Security Centre of Excellence – Government of West Bengal
North East Business Resilience Centre
Social Media: A Parent’s Guide – Police Scotland
Cyber Security Initiative – Police Scotland
Outstanding Young Cyber Security Professional
Syed Modassir Ali – Payatu Security Consultancy Private Ltd
Amy Anderson – DS Smith
Joe Cockcroft – North East Business Resilience Centre
Etizaz Mohsin – ZeroDayLab
Rex Uche Ndubidi-Nwankwo
Martyn Pointer – HSBC
Katie Shanahan – Crossword Cybersecurity
Outstanding New Cyber Security Product
eBuilding – Accessium
ematrix – Accessium
eOpener – Accessium
OrbitalX – DigitalXRAID
Halo 2022.1 – Hypori
Imperva Data Security Fabric
Egnyte Secure Cloud Filing Platform – Optimal Risk Group
Sophos Managed Detection and Response
A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award will be announced on the day.
Winners of the 2022 Cyber OSPAs will be revealed at a first-ever physical event, at the Novotel London West at Hammersmith, pictured, on Thursday, December 15 after a Thought Leadership conference in the afternoon, organised with SASIG (the Security Awareness Special Interest Group).
Further details about the conference are on the SASIG website. And tickets to the awards dinner can be booked here. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit https://www.thecyberospas.com/.