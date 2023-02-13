Cyber firm’s birthday

A UK cyber security firm is ten years old. Bridewell was founded by Co-CEO Anthony Young in 2013; he’s still alongside Scott Nicholson, pictured, who joined as Co-CEO in 2015. The company now has over 200 industry-certified security people. Bridewell points to sustained year-on-year growth, long standing customer relationships and heightened industry need for complex security services across cyber and managed security, and data privacy. Since 2019, Bridewell has seen a 607pc increase in headcount which includes Martin Riley joining as Director of Managed Security Services and Emma Leith as Director of Consulting.

Last year, Bridewell opened an office in Houston’s Energy Corridor in Texas as a move into the $58 billion US cyber market, looking at large-scale security transformation projects internationally. That opening followed investment from strategic partner Growth Capital Partners in 2021.

Anthony Young said: “While we are thrilled to be celebrating our ten-year anniversary, in many ways our mission has only just begun. The cyber security landscape has changed drastically over the last decade, with current threats and trends combining with increasingly complex regulatory demands to bring us to a crucial point in CNI security.”

The company’s done work for Manchester Airport Group and the UK Census 2021. Bridewell is also a Microsoft certified Managed Security Solutions Partner with advanced specialisations in Cloud Security & Threat Protection, and is a member of MISA (Microsoft Intelligent Security Association) with a MXDR Verified Partner Solution (Microsoft Extended Detection & Response).

The past decade has seen CNI cyber security rising as a global concern. The firm says over seven in ten cyber security decision makers across UK CNI have seen a rise in cyber attacks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, as the tactics, tools, and motives of nation state threat actors continue to evolve. Demand for cyber, and managed detection and response (MDR) has also been fuelled by the post-Covid shift to new working models.

Scott Nicholson adds: “We have so much to be proud of since our inception and Bridewell’s extraordinary growth journey is a testament to the dedication, strategic insight, and technical excellence of our people. We are now in a strong position to expand further across international markets, helping some of the most complex global organisations reduce risk and build cyber resilience for the long term.”

In 2022, Bridewell became the first carbon negative cyber security firm in the UK.