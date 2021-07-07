Consultant joins

The cyber security company C3IA Solutions has recruited former Royal Corps of Signals major Mark Tivey. The IT, cyber and telecommunications man has joined the Dorset-based business as a Principal Consultant.

He will lead the company’s efforts to attract new staff in what the firm sees as a swiftly growing and quickly changing sector. Mark served for 34 years in the Royal Signals in technical, leadership and management roles.

C3IA Solutions, based in Poole, works across the public and private sectors and was one of the first six businesses to be certified by the UK official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). It has more than 100 staff either employed, on contract or in associate positions.

Mark, pictured left, said: “C3IA Solutions is well known within the Royal Signals not least because it was founded by two ex-Signallers and employs many others. Recruitment in the sector is challenging because of the need for personnel with specialist qualifications and experience, but there are those leaving the military who have the skills we are looking for.

“They also often have high levels of security clearance which is important with some of the work we do. The company has an excellent reputation for its high quality staff and I’ll be aiming to add to their number.”

John Botterill, managing director, pictured right, said: “Mark brings vast experience of military service. He also has a deep understanding of the talents of those who are serving and are in the process of transitioning into civilian employment, or who have entered the civilian workforce and are considering new opportunities.

“Mark will build on the company’s track record of attracting the very best, most talented, motivated and enthusiastic individuals to work within the business. He will focus on those with skills, qualifications and experience that we can develop within the cyber, information assurance, communications and IT areas, as well as in project and programme management.

“We require staff who can deliver cyber security and ICT systems engineering to both the public and private sectors. The industry is growing quickly and we are at the vanguard and aim to continue our strong organic growth.”

