Business wins hailed

A UK cyber security services company is hailing a year of record growth, with a 361pc increase in new business wins in 2021, half were achieved in Q3 alone. Reading-based Bridewell Consulting has also more than doubled its headcount from 49 to 128,. The privately-owned firm says it has aspirations to grow to 200 employees by the end of 2022.

Bridewell reports demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and points to the shift in working models and a requirement to align digital transformation with cyber security. Bridewell has appointed Emer Slevin-Coleman, pictured, to a newly created role of Head of People. She has over 20 years’ experience in people functions within the IT sector, including at Fujitsu, Deutsche Bank and Sparta Global.

She says: “It’s a hugely exciting time to have joined Bridewell. The company’s growth is phenomenal and my focus will be on ensuring we retain the same high-quality and culture as we expand further. I’m looking forward to bringing those plans to fruition and helping to attract the top talent, not just in the UK but across Europe and the US.”

Bridewell was named Cyber Business of the Year in The National Cyber Awards 2021 and won the SME 100 Growth (Under £10M) and Tech Company of the Year awards at the Thames Valley SME Growth Awards 2021.

The company has seen the opening of five new UK regional offices, the appointment of Paul Driver as Non-executive Chairman and a multi-million-pound investment from Growth Capital Partners. It has also delivered a number of security transformation projects, including a Security Operations Centre for Manchester Airport Group and an information assurance review for the 2021 Census.

Anthony Young, Co-CEO at Bridewell Consulting adds: “We always aim to push the boundaries in terms of modern cyber security delivery and recognise that success ultimately boils down to our people. We scaled up massively during the pandemic and were one of the few people in our industry who were hiring heavily. With Emer onboard, our recruitment will only go from strength to strength, ensuring we continue to attract the top talent and stay ahead of the latest threats and developments in cyber security.”

It holds industry accreditations including NCSC, CREST, ASSURE, IASME Consortium, Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO27001, ISO9001 and are PCI DSS QSA Company. Visit https://www.bridewellconsulting.com/.