BT has signed a contract to deploy a new generation of network technology for IXOM, a chemicals manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand. IXOM will use BT’s latest software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cyber security managed services, as the chemicals firm shifts applications and data to the cloud.

IXOM’s new network will connect over 1000 employees at 55 sites across 14 countries. It will deliver over seven times more bandwidth than its existing infrastructure and offer amore resilience with dual connectivity to 35 major sites. It will be built around BT Agile Connect, a BT managed service based on an SD-WAN 2.0 solution by Nuage Networks from Nokia. This offers enhanced control and understanding of network infrastructure and traffic flows, the telecoms provider says.

BT will also deliver a 24×7 global cyber threat detection, investigation and response service. Managed from BT’s Australian Cyber Security Operation Centre and working with IXOM’s in-house team, it will be based on a security information and event management (SIEM) platform with specialist cyber analyst services.

Rowan Start, head of IT for IXOM, said: “We are creating a resilient and agile technology environment to support our cloud applications and services. It will come with the ability to detect and respond to cyber threats in near real time. We chose BT because of its deep expertise in networking, understanding of our unique operational environment and its ability to seamlessly integrate security services with our own team to create a true partnership model.”

And Bernadette Wightman, managing director, resources, manufacturing and logistics, BT said: “Managing risk is a key consideration of any digital transformation programme. That’s why companies such as IXOM look to trusted partners such as BT who can help them securely introduce the latest cloud-optimised network technologies. IXOM will benefit not only from the improved agility and control that our SD-WAN managed services offer but also the reassurance that they’re working with one of the world’s leading cyber security practices. It’s a superb example of how our Dynamic Network Services programme is helping customers deliver their digital transformation.”