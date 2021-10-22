The specialist investigation and intelligence software company Altia, after an external audit in September, has achieved International Standard Organisation (ISO) 27001 re-certification. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The independent assessment was by Lloyd’s Register.

ISO 27001 requires organisations to demonstrate they have a risk-based approach to information security and go beyond security controls, by having robust and embedded processes and methodologies to monitor, maintain, and continually improve their ISMS, including an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security and a structured approach to data management.

Huw Bristow, CTO and CISO, Altia said: “We’ve been successful in achieving ISO 27001 certification since 2005 – which we are incredibly proud of. Our track record of being re-certified is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to the highest levels of information security which runs through everything we do. It’s an exciting time for businesses and clients when it comes to tech developments and rapid change – and Altia is no different – but we never evolve and innovate without a consistent, dedicated focus on high standards of information security.”

And Rob Sinclair, CEO, Altia said: “ISO27001 is considered a gold standard in information security – which is exactly what Altia clients, many of whom come from law enforcement and policing, expect of us.”

About the company

Rob Sinclair led a management buy out (MBO) in November 2020, alongside NorthEdge. Visit www.Altiaintel.com.