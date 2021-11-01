Eclipse gains 27001

The electronic security installer Eclipse Digital Solutions have achieved ISO 27001:2017 certification, the international standard for information security management.

The certification is in addition to others held by the company including the management standard ISO 9001:2015 and the UK official Cyber Essentials scheme. The 27001 was gained after an audit by an independent UKAS certification body. Eclipse says that as it handles customer data and intellectual property daily, it is imperative that clients have confidence in the company’s information processes.

Alan Drinkwater, managing director, said: “Everyone at Eclipse takes security as a personal responsibility and is dedicated to upholding the trust of our valued clients across the UK. Gaining ISO 27001 certification will reassure customers that we follow best practice when it comes to the security of any kind of digital information.”

Eclipse standards manager Maya Bull said that ISO 27001 is recognised to help organisations implement, operate, monitor, maintain and improve their information security management system.

Daren Wood, head of sales and marketing, pictured, added: “We have a duty to constantly review the way we operate and gaining ISO 27001 is an example of how we are continually striving to keep client information safe.

“Our clients across a wide range of sectors have always been able to trust the bespoke, innovative and cost-effective systems we deliver, and this latest certification is testament to the way we place them at the heart of our business.”

About the company

Based in Warrington and Melton Mowbray, Eclipse are among the finalists in this year’s prestigious Security and Fire Excellence Awards, to be held in London on November 23. The company’s shortlisted submission in the Security Project of the Year category is a C-UAV project on a CNI site. Visit www.eclipsedigital.co.uk.