Contrast Security announces a new delivery centre in Belfast. The company‘s security software protects applications at every point of the lifecycle against cyberattacks. The technology includes embedded sensors that work inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure enterprise assets.

The company says that it’s committed to accelerating its international expansion, serving companies in key verticals such as financial services, eCommerce and retail, insurance, healthcare, and enterprise IT.

The cybersecurity industry in Northern Ireland is seeing growth due to a need for a better approach to security and a skilled workforce. The region is on track to employ almost 1,700 people, generating salaries of over £70m each year in the security field. Invest Northern Ireland has offered support of £786,500 towards the creation of new jobs, which will attract an average salary of over £30,000.

Alastair Hamilton, CEO Invest Northern Ireland says: “Cybersecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing the public, private and third sectors. As more products and services are procured, delivered and operated via internet enabled processes, the risk of security breaches by well organised, highly motivated criminals increases daily. The new delivery centre will include an R&D team of software developers to help create new products, along with sales and marketing teams to support Contrast Security’s European growth plans. Over the next three years, 120 jobs will be created, contributing nearly £4 million in additional annual salaries when fully operational.”

And Alan Naumann, CEO at Contrast Security, says: “We’re continuing to execute on our strategy to become a global leader in application security. We have ambitious plans to expand our footprint across Europe and the team here in Northern Ireland will be crucial to helping us achieve this. Access to experienced professionals, and strong technical universities makes Northern Ireland the right choice for this new centre.”