The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Techwin has launched three additions to its Wisenet T range: the TNO-L3030T, TNO-L4030T (pictured), and TNO-L4030TR. These thermal cameras feature a low frame rate of eight frames per second (8fps), which means they fall outside of Regulation (EU) 2021/821 and the Wassenaar Arrangement and are therefore not classed as ‘military use’. That enables them a quick delivery time, the makers add. They come with maximum 320×240 (QVGA) and 640×480 (VGA) resolution support and a 13.7/13 mm fixed lens.

Day and night detection are delivered by the thermal cameras, with the ability to visually monitor the temperature of scenes with colour palettes and on-screen displays. The products are suitable the company says for factories, air- and seaports and mining areas. The devices work in challenging weather such as fog, smoke and rain, and lighting including darkness and back-lit areas. Images are high contrast to show temperature differences between an object and a background, so that users can better detect incidents. This, the makers add, helps to make unseen details visible without additional lighting.

Wisenet thermal cameras provide seven types of colour palettes which offer flexibility to choose the best image for scenarios. With these features, operators can protect a variety of environments, the makers say. Equipment failure in industrial settings and any extreme temperature incidents can be detected.

The thermal cameras come with edge-based video and audio analytics for extra operational efficiency and situational awareness. Sound classification based on the frequency of a sound source can alert operators when an abnormal sound is detected, such as screaming. Motion detection, appear/disappear, enter/exit and virtual line sends an alert when objects enter and move through a defined space. The cameras can also detect possible tampering and come with shock detection. Loitering detection also detects objects remaining in a space for an unusual time.

The TNO-L3030T, TNO-L4030T, and TNO-L4030TR come with the ‘hallway view’ feature and WiseStreamII compression.