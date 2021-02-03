Six cameras – 2MP, 6MP and 4K – have been added to the Wisenet X PTZ PLUS range by Hanwha Techwin for use in large open areas such as airports, car parks, industrial estates, stadia and city centres.

The cameras, which have a lightweight, compact form factor, are also able to capture images of objects up to a distance of 200 metres regardless of the lighting, with the help of adaptive IR (infra-red) which adjusts the angle of the camera’s IR LEDs to match the level of zoom.

An AI auto-tracking feature allows control room operators to monitor the movement of objects while remaining hands-free to control other cameras. With a right click of a mouse, operators can programme a camera to lock onto and auto-track a specific object. It does so with deep learning video analytics which detects and classifies people and vehicles. The video analytics is supported by AI algorithms unique to Hanwha Techwin.

Or, operators can take advantage of manual control PTZ functionality to zoom in to see detail of target objects and track their movement.

Other features and functions include:

Pre-set accuracy: During their life cycle, most PTZ cameras are likely to be expected to ‘pan and tilt’ many thousands of times and it is not unknown for positioning errors to occur. Wisenet PTZ PLUS cameras, which have a pre-set accuracy of ±0.1 degrees, are able to detect if they are not precisely aimed at the specified field of view and will move within one second to the correct position.

Focus save: Applied to up to 32 pre-defined areas, focus save functionality ensures that regardless of the lighting conditions, a camera is able to rapidly come into focus when it is moved to a new position.

Tilt range: The cameras’ extended tilt range of up to 110 degrees allows any objects positioned above the cameras to be seen.

At the heart of all Wisenet X PTZ PLUS cameras is Wisenet7, Hanwha Techwin’s chipset, which with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) that uses Local Contrast Enhancement and Scene Analysis technologies, is able to facilitate the capture of images from scenes containing a mix of bright and dark areas.

As for low light performance, 3D noise reduction, while minimising motion blur, uses several filters to isolate and remove pixels that are causing noise, while a new noise reduction algorithm improves the edge and colour of objects.

As for cyber, besides complying with UL CAP and Secure by Default standards, the Wisenet7 chipset offers a Hanwha Techwin proprietary device certificate issuing system which embeds unique certificates into Wisenet products during the development phase and manufacturing process. This aids the camera’s ability to prevent hackers from tampering with its firmware, the makers add.

Compact and about 65 per cent lighter than most PTZ domes, the camera-mount installed Wisenet X PTZ PLUS require engineers during a first fix to just ‘match three points and twist’. This enables them to tighten screws without having to hold onto the camera. Unlike conventional PTZ cameras which require up to five separate cables, the X PTZ PLUS cameras only need a single RJ45 cable to operate and this is installed with a flexible bush to ensure the camera is waterproof.

The new cameras are:

– XNP-9250: 4K 25x PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom)

– XNP-9250R: 4K 25x IR PTZ

– XNP-8250: 6MP 25x PTZ

– XNP-8250R: 6MP 25x infra-red PTZ

– XNP-6400: 2MP 40x PTZ; and

– XNP-6400R: 2MP 40x IR PTZ

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Our comprehensive Wisenet camera line-up offers a variety of options for monitoring wide open areas. However, I would encourage consultants, system designers and system integrators to take a close look at our PTZ PLUS range when there is a need to closely monitor and automatically track moving people or vehicles.

“Our design, development and manufacturing teams have combined their expertise to pack these cameras with a long list of practical features and innovative technology which collectively will surely meet, if not exceed, users’ expectations.”

Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.