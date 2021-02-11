Pictured is the moment last night when Elaine Moran, a Technical Support and Field Engineer for Hanwha Techwin Europe, heard that she had won in the technical category of the 2020 Women in Security awards.

The Awards, now in their ninth year, recognise the accomplishments and contribution of women to the wider world of security. The winners of this year’s awards, organised by Professional Security Magazine and hosted by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals, were announced for the first time due to the covid pandemic at a virtual ceremony.

Elaine, who has a B.Eng in Computer and Communications Engineering and an Msc. in Advanced Security and Digital Forensics, was chosen for the award by a panel of judges representing many of the UK security industry’s leading bodies. Elaine was nominated by Murielle Runnalls, of Hanwha Techwin.

Elaine said: “As someone who has always supported the objectives behind the Women in Security awards, I am delighted to have won this prestigious award. Although there are a large number of women performing key roles within Hanwha Techwin, the security industry is still predominantly staffed by men. These awards are therefore playing an important part in raising awareness of the contribution women make to our great industry.”

With the pandemic preventing the normal black-tie event in London, award organisers Professional Security Magazine arranged for party hampers to be sent to the homes of the 15 finalists in the five award categories so that they could enjoy the night with family members within their respective ‘bubbles’. The Zoom-based online event enabled all the finalists, judges and sponsors to see and interact with each other during the ‘party’. You can watch on Youtube.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Hanwha Techwin Europe is extremely proud that a dedication to customer care and the technical ability of a highly valued member of our support team has been recognised in this way. Elaine always makes best use of her expertise and never leaves a stone unturned in her endeavours to guide our customers through any technical issues. She rightly deserves this award.”

Entries for 2021 are now open on the WiS part of the Professional Security website. All being well, the 2021 awards night will be, as pre-pandemic, in-person in London in September.