11th March 2020

CCTVdirect have a released a 4MP 4MM Wi-Fi camera from UNV. The new Wi-Fi Mini bullet camera is now in stock and ready for delivery. Here are the main features of the new camera:

Wi-Fi Capability up to 40m. Wherever you can get Wi-Fi signal this camera will operate.

30m Smart IR; Get a clear image during the night with 30m Smart infra-red, meaning you’ll get a balanced image with no over-exposure.

Intrusion Detection; Receive alerts at the first sign of an intruder with intrusion detection.

Plug and Play; Configure in minutes with EZview, scan the QR code on the bottom of the camera to start viewing. No need for a network recorder.

And it’s weatherproof. You can use this camera internally and externally, thanks to its 67 Ingress Protection rating.

The new camera is suitable the distributors add for installing where you have power but not necessarily network capabilities, such as in garages.

For more of the IP CCTV products from CCTVDirect, visit https://cctvdirect.co.uk/products/cctv-systems/.


