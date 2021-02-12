The distributor CCTVdirect has released a new range of UNV white light cameras.

The ColorHunter series has LEDs in the housing of the camera that allows for full-colour images to be captured 24-7, no matter how dark the environment is. The range of turret and bullet cameras boast a 5MP resolution, which, with the warm white LEDs give a clear image, the firms say. The F1.0 lens allows for a huge amount of light to be captured, turning night into day. A built-in microphone allows you to hear all the important sounds from the location, ensuring you don’t miss a thing. As an introductory offer, CCTVdirect has offered a free 16GB micro SD card on all ColorHunter cameras purchased, as edge storage back-up.

Leeds-based CCTVdirect has produced a one-minute video highlighting the key benefits of using the ColorHunter range and examples of the cameras in action: visit Youtube.

Visit https://cctvdirect.co.uk/.