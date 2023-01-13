Digifort controls network video recorders (NVRs) and digital recorders (DVRs) with its VMS (video management software) and analytics platform.

The Digifort VMS and analytics platform is designed to manage and record IP cameras directly using servers. However, Digifort has integrated with many NVR and DVR-based CCTV systems to allow central control of multiple systems, using its VMS platform. The NVRs and DVRs continue to record locally; can be located at many different sites; and can be from a range of brand manufacturers. The DVR technologies covered include TVI, SDI, AHD and Composite video.

Nick Bowden, MD of Digifort UK, said: “The prime benefits of this functionality are that the Digifort VMS can coordinate and centralise an existing and varied estate of NVRs and DVRs into a single, hugely capable, VMS platform, in a cost-effective way. It also gives an upgrade path for TVI, SDI, AHD and Composite video-based systems into one, large, future-proof IP platform, with countless integration and expansion possibilities.

“Much of Digifort’s extensive functionality can be applied to sites currently using far more limited NVRs and DVRs instead of servers. For example, Digifort’s Surveillance Client can be used for site management; video walls can be implemented; an unlimited hierarchy of system users and user groups can be applied; specific events can be recorded centrally; comprehensive alarm and event management can be implemented; and mobile phone streaming can be used to help protect lone workers.

“Finally, system expansion, upgrades and enhancements can be implemented with bolt-on software modules for analytics, LPR, synopsis, facial recognition and point of sale.”

