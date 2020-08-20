Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala is one of the world’s most active and dangerous volcanoes. It’s now watched day and night by video camera, to give warning of impending eruptions. Live footage can be viewed online by emergency agencies, scientists and residents, all captured by IDIS’ 8MP 31x infra-red pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) camera.

Even from nine miles away, the 8-megapixel model is delivering ultra-high definition, full day, and night surveillance of the active caldera, showing sudden gas and ash eruptions as often as every 15 to 20 minutes. In June 2018 nearly 200 people were killed by explosions and pyroclastic flows which left little evacuation time. This was the volcano’s most powerful eruption since 1974 and its deadliest since 1929; but far from an isolated incident. More than 60 major eruptions have been recorded over the last five centuries. As 54,000 people live on the fertile farmlands within 10km of the crater, the risk remains high. Hence the continual video monitoring – beside data from sensors including seismology and gas detectors.

The H.265 IR DC-S3883HRX camera, which features an 8MP, auto focus, and 31x optical zoom lens, infra-red lighting up to 200m, and an auto-return positioning sensor, was fitted by IDIS, its partner EPCOM and Guatemalan telecoms installer Crelosa. Like all IDIS cameras, the model – which has won two design awards – offers one-click plug-and-play set up, for installation at height, in challenging places, and where engineers face particular risk.

The PTZ also features true wide dynamic range (WDR), allowing it to cope with changing lighting; electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for coverage of scenes at distance, so images remain crisp and sharp; and H.265 and intelligent codec requiring minimum bandwidth even for 4K live monitoring.

The camera also remains stable despite the region’s variable weather, under sun, and when temperatures fall sharply at night. The water droplet wiper proves essential during the rainy season.

Joon Jun, President of Global Business at IDIS, pictured, says: “We are honoured that IDIS technology has been chosen for such an important application. Our camera is not only allowing volcanologists and scientists to learn more about this most active volcano, it will also potentially help to save lives.”

This video on the IDIS YouTube channel shows some action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-DXFWYtis4.