IDIS has added to its license-free IDIS Center VMS (video management software). The firm has added features and functions aimed at small to mid-sized enterprises, and multi-site customers.

A user can build centralised monitoring solutions, with IDIS Center with IDIS DirectIP cameras and NVRs. These deliver customer lifecycle savings of 50 per cent or more compared with server-based solutions, it is claimed, thanks to reduced installation time, no upfront or ongoing license fees, easier maintenance and the IDIS Ultimate Warranty.

New features included with the VMS include MapVue, a search function that speeds up operator navigation across building layouts and floor plans. Its intuitive interface helps users to view live, and play back video streams across multi-camera systems, while maintaining an overview perspective of their facilities’ layouts and camera positions. MapVue also provides bookmarking, for operators to search the recorded data for persons and activity of interest. Bookmarked footage can then be saved in an Excel file, creating a library of video clips.

Users can also now have IDIS Instant Meta Filtering (IMF) without licensing or maintenance fees when using the new range of IDIS 6000 Series Edge VA (EVA) cameras. The product developers say IMF speeds up incident investigations from days or hours to minutes. It allows operators to collate footage and scan hours of recorded video, from multiple streams, to pinpoint the movements and last-known locations of persons or vehicles of interest.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, says: “With these innovative features IDIS Center is delivering great new benefits and further improving value for our customers.”

As for cybersecurity, devices mutually authenticate and eliminate the need for passwords to be entered manually. IDIS For Every Network (FEN) lets engineers connect sites to a control room or other central monitoring environment with one-click configuration.

Features to centrally and locally manage surveillance operations include live video and remote playback, real-time notifications of events, panic recordings, device system logs, and authority access set by individuals or groups.

James Min adds: “Thousands of customers worldwide are benefitting from the low cost of ownership that IDIS Center offers. With the ability to register up to 1024 devices, IDIS Center is powerful enough for medium to large sites. It’s particularly beneficial to multi-site retailers tasked with the dual challenge of reducing shrinkage while keeping operating costs low.”

