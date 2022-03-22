UK north sales

IDIS has appointed Lynne Allen as regional sales manager for the north of England. Lynne, pictured, who is Manchester-based, will be working on the company’s relations with distributors, systems integrators, and end-users across the region. She brings more than 20 years’ security industry and sales experience to her new role, including time with Honeywell, TDSi and Aiphone.

She says: “With significant demand for single-source, end-to-end video solutions from trustworthy manufacturers, this is a great time to be joining the IDIS UK team. I’m focused on developing major project opportunities with our partners across the region.”

IDIS adds that its video tech has been in a variety of market sectors and projects in recent years – users ranging from the NHS and education to retail – and speaks of demand across large deployments as well as smaller, value-driven projects.

“The promise low total cost of ownership and fairer pricing is being increasingly understood by customers and we are seeing more of them switching to IDIS.”

IDIS points to market concerns around technology-sourcing ethics, cybersecurity and, most recently in the United States, NDAA-compliance which is influencing buying decisions not just in the US but globally, the firm adds.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, says: “With all the major opportunities we are now seeing, I’m delighted to be welcoming Lynne into the IDIS UK team. She will be helping to deliver the best-value, most advanced and trustworthy video solutions for our systems integration partners and their customers.”

