CCTV

Technical support engineer

01st November 2022

The video surveillance product firm IDIS has appointed IT and video tech specialist Mohamed Hashi as technical support engineer.

Mohamed, pictured, joins the South Korean firm, at a time of continued growth in the UK, the company says, despite market headwinds, with major projects recently confirmed in healthcare, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. After an IT apprenticeship at Uxbridge College, in west London, Mohamed has worked in SME and corporate places, latterly for six years in a technical customer support role for the security supplier Wavestore.

His practical knowledge of both IT and security technology, and his experience working with engineering teams on mid-size and enterprise projects, ideally positions him for this key role, IDIS adds.

Mohamed says: “IDIS is trusted for end-to-end video solutions, that work seamlessly and deliver robust performance. It’s exciting to be part of the UK team, supporting our customers in designing, delivering and operating IDIS technology.”

And James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe says: “As we continue to expand our presence in key vertical markets, we’re delighted to welcome Mohamed to the IDIS team. His technical experience will help our partners to deliver powerful solutions with the benefits of industry-beating low total cost of ownership.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.


