Videcon are opening new premises in the south of England, giving customers nationwide easier access to the company and its facilities, the distributor reports. With a fully operational trade counter, training and demonstration facilities, stock on site and knowledgeable and experienced staff based there, the office promises to provide a convenient, accessible base to douthern customers, the west Yorkshire-based firm says.

Videcon’s Managing Director Matt Rushall says: “Videcon have been planning on opening a site and increasing our presence in the south of England for a number of years, our new site in Welwyn Garden City is easily accessible due to its close links to the A1 and M25 motorway. With purpose-built training and demonstration facilities on site, we are further enhancing our ability to support our many customers in the south of England!”

The southern office is at Unit 5 Bridgegate Centre, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1JG. You can call 01707 932555 and email welwyn@videcon.co.uk to book a product demonstration.