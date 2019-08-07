The Dallmeier 5000 series single sensor cameras come with a new encoder. The new versions of the dome, IR (pictured, box infra-red camera) and fisheye cameras support H.265 HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) and offer the German manufacturer says improved object classification with camera-based, AI-enhanced VCA (video content analysis).

By its nature, the constantly improving resolution of video images demands high bandwidths and large amounts of memory. With the new H.265 encoder in these cameras, data rate can be reduced by up to half it is claimed compared with an H.264 stream without the makers add sacrificing resolution or image quality. When used with the latest Dallmeier recording systems, a significant reduction in network and memory capacity can be achieved, the firm says.

As for the video content analysis, neural networks in the camera support the classic VCA and thus enable more efficient object classification in the camera it is claimed. After a short learning phase, the system is capable of delivering still more precisely defined analysis of the recordings and more effective use of automatic video analysis functions such as lossless and multiple auto tracking, according to the firm.

The camera models DDF5250HDV-DN and DDF5450HDV-DN (dome), DF5250HDV-DN/IR and DF5450HDV-DN/IR (box IR) and SDF5450HD-DN (fisheye) can be ordered now and will be ready for delivery from August 19.

Visit https://www.dallmeier.com/en/products/cameras/single-sensor-cameras.html.