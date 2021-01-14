New from Wisenet are a range Public View Monitors (PVMs) with a SSL connected 2-megapixel camera, for retail. Offering a choice of 10-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch monitors, the three new monitors are designed for use at store entrances, shopping aisles, till points or self-checkout pay points.

With an SD/SDHC/SDXC slot which can facilitate up to 512GB of data storage, the PVMs allow store managers to display a slide show which can include supplier adverts, own-brand product promotions and offers. A default blinking ‘Recording in progress’ message is super-imposed over the displayed graphics to let potential thieves know they are on camera. Operators haveg the option to customise the message and configure its size, colour, opaqueness and positioning on the monitor.

Supported by the Wisenet WAVE and SSM video management platforms as well as Wisenet NVRs, the ONVIF Conformant monitors can be programmed so that images captured by the cameras are either continuously recorded or when prompted to do so by built-in face or motion detection video analytics.

The face and motion detection feature can also be configured to switch the display to ‘live’ view to make people aware they are being watched, as they will be able to see themselves on the monitor as they enter a store or walk down an aisle. The display reverts to the slide show after a specified number of seconds.

The products, which can be integrated with tagging (EAS, electronic article surveillance) systems to record images of people who might be leaving the store with stolen items, also provide support for the AI-Masking, AI-Bio, AI-Face-Detect and AI-Occupancy video analytics applications, developed by Hanwha Techwin’s technology partner, AI Tech.

Whether the monitors are displaying live images or a slide show, or the monitor has been turned off by someone using a remote control, the PVMs will stream images to a control room where they can be viewed via video management software (VMS), as well as continue to be recorded on an on-site or remotely located NVR. Thanks to Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) performing at up to 150dB, the camera can capture images in strongly contrasting light at, for example, store entrances where strong sunlight may be streaming in.

All three PVMs can be powered by 12V DC. The smallest, the Wisenet SMT-1030PV also offers the option to use Power over Ethernet (PoE+) if there isn’t a power supply close to where the PVM is being installed. A single cable of up to 100m is all that is needed to provide both power to the SMT-1030PV and for network communications

The three monitors, which can be mounted by using standard VESA brackets, each come with with LED backlight. They are:

– SMT-1030PV: 10-inch monitor with 1024 x 600 display resolution.

– SMT-2730PV: 27-inch monitor with HDMI input and Full HD display.

– SMT-3230PV: 32-inch monitor with HDMI input and Full HD display.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “With retailers increasingly relying on PVMs to play an important role within their strategic approach to loss prevention, we have designed our new models to make it quick and easy, as well as cost-effective, to deploy them across a large number of stores.

“As the only PVMs available which, for cyber security and data protection purposes, are supplied with a complete built-in SSL connected camera, they eliminate the need for system integrators to install and connect a separate supporting camera, which some other manufacturers’ PVMs require. By building in an intuitive user interface, we have also made it extremely easy for busy store managers to take full advantage of the PVM’s functionality, including the ability to utilise the monitor for advertisement and signage using the slide show mode.”

Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.