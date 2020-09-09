Panasonic has announced a collaboration with the software company A.I.Tech. It brings together the i-PRO range of security cameras with AI (artificial intelligence) and intelligent applications. It means, the firms say, a range of business solutions based on deep learning, many applicable to COVID-19 pandemic response, they add.

The deep learning applications run on the cameras, eliminating the need for extra servers for analytical calculations, the companies say. That can mean lower total cost of ownership of security infrastructure, as well as faster processing and more immediate alarms, notifications or information from the applications, it’s claimed.

AI applications can be used to help manage social distancing, occupancy levels and wearing of face masks, Panasonic says. Applications can also be used by retailers to serve the customer better; in ‘smart’ cities, for traffic monitoring and smart parking; and by event organisers and transports hubs to monitor for crowd safety.

The AI is integrated with the recently introduced Panasonic i-PRO X-Series camera range with AI engine, which includes six new models. The 5MP resolution cameras went on sale in July and the 4K resolution cameras come to market in November. All come with vandal resistant indoor and outdoor dome or box configurations.

Gerard Figols, European Head of the Panasonic Security Business Unit, said: “This combination of AI intelligence with our flexible and adaptable cameras offers a new generation of predictive business and security applications that will help our customers become more proactive in their daily operations. With the Panasonic i-PRO security cameras being open for third parties to develop their own ideas, it’s just the beginning of a new era of intelligent applications.”

Alessia Saggese, Sales & Marketing Director at A.I Tech, added: “For the first time, this collaboration allows customers to harness all the benefits of all our deep learning based applications by using the incredible power of the AI engine in the Panasonic i-PRO cameras. It’s a fantastic opportunity to tailor security hardware to the specific needs of a business or community.”

Visit: https://www.aitech.vision/en/products/.