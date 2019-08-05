Ulisse Evo Thermal is a pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) thermal camera, for use the Italian manufacturers Videotec say in critical infrastructures, transport, traffic, railways and fire detection applications.

The camera offers temperature detection based on the four central pixels of the image and the option to send an alarm based on temperature rules. An advanced version can measure the temperature of a specific object at any point in the image. The camera maintains maximum operating efficiency with temperatures from minus 40 degrees C (minus 40 degrees F) to plus 65 degrees C (149 degrees F), while the IK10, IP66/IP67/IP68, NEMA Type 4X and Type 6P offer protection against dust and bad weather, strong impact and vandalism.

The product offers corrosion resistance, thanks to the aluminium surface treatments and the techno-polymer used in its make. The developers add that the modern, linear design of the camera combines strength and operational reliability with reduced weight. This means quick assembly and so lower installation costs and zero maintenance, it is claimed. As for installing, you can fit it even in the inverted position typical of the speed domes, using the variety of brackets and adaptors. The brackets also come with quick connectors for Ethernet/PoE, for power and I/O (input-output). The thermal is available in two standard colours gray-white or black to suit the application.

Visit www.videotec.com.