Hanwha Techwin has added four PTZ cameras to its Wisenet Q series. The new indoor and outdoor 2-mepapixel PTZs come with a Focus Save function, which can be applied to 32 pre-defined areas. That ensures that the cameras are able to rapidly come into focus when they are moved to a specific position.

Precise PTZ control is achievable with the assistance of ‘click and drag’ which enables operators to use a mouse to move the camera to a new position and ‘click to centre’ which focuses the cameras on a specific area of interest within a field of view. A scroll wheel zoom feature also allows operators to zoom in to see close up any suspicious activity or incident.

Up to 12 customised direction indicators, such as ‘to the car park’ or ‘main exit’, can be super-imposed over a field of view to help operators, who may not be familiar with the location they are monitoring, decide where to point the cameras.

The outdoor models have enhanced protection from rain and snow. Unlike conventional PTZ cameras which can require up to five separate cables, they only need a single RJ45 cable to operate. Besides minimising the possibility of water damage, this also makes them quick and easy to install, as does a ‘match 3 points and twist’ installation feature.

Other features include:

• The ability to ‘hand-over’ to cameras covering adjacent areas, means operators can continue to observe people or vehicles as they move out of the PTZ’s field of view.

• Digital Image Stabilisation (DIS) with Gyro sensors which comes into effect when a camera is disturbed by wind or vibrations. This delivers more stable images, while compensating for roller shutter effects.

• A Micro SD slot allows video or data to be stored at the edge should there be disruption to the network. Up to 256GB of video which might have been potentially lost, can be retrieved when the network connection is restored.

• Power over Ethernet (PoE+) which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.

• When connected to the QNP-6250H and QNP-6320H, an optional Wisenet SPM-4210 Network I/O box provides the choice of four alarm inputs/outputs or an audio port and two alarm inputs/outputs.

The four cameras are:

– QNP-6320: 32 x zoom indoor PTZ

– QNP-6250: 25 x zoom indoor PTZ

– QNP-6320H: 32 x zoom outdoor PTZ

– QNP-6250H: 32 x zoom outdoor PTZ

Hanwha Techwin says that it intends to introduce two further Wisenet Q series PTZs. Both of these will have infra-red LEDs which will illuminate objects located up to 100m from the cameras. Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.