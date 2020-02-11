The UK CCTV manufacturer Redvision will debut its X2-COMBAT, rugged ball PTZ camera at the Security TWENTY 20 Exhibition and Conference in Birmingham. The event runs at the Hilton Metropole Hotel, at the NEC, on Thursday, February 20. It’s free to attend, whether you are a security installer, manager or consultant, or anyone that wants to stay up to date with the sector.

The X2-COMBAT has a die-cast, aluminum body, which is anodised and powder coated for toughness. Its wiper, now part of the standard build, clears dirt and water from its camera window, making it suitable the makers say for outdoor use in wet weather. It also has options for white-light and IR LED lighting.

The camera now comes with a practical, 4-inch PCD mount for tower fitting and has a range of cable-managed mounts and brackets, which are zinc-plated and also powder-coated for toughness. As for specification, theproduct has a 3MP, 30x zoom camera module with low-light capability; four video streams for recording, visualization, set-up and servicing; H265, H264 and MJPEG compression; ONVIF compliance to profile S, G and Q; 400 pre-sets, 12 tours, 12 scans, six tracks and eight privacy masks; alarms, motion detection, intelligent analytics and tracking; and optional, SD card-based edge storage. Its infra-red detection distances at night now exceed 300m and its operating temperature range is from minus 40 degrees C to 60 degrees C.

The camera and its mounts are available in light grey (RAL 7035) or black (RAL 9005) powder-coat paint as standard, or they can be ordered in any bespoke colour from the RAL range. Redvision adds that its cameras are used in public space, commercial and industrial sites, marine and the MoD.

Visit redvisioncctv.com.

About ST20 Birmingham

Exhibition doors open around 8.30am. The conference chaired by Mike White (pictured at February 2019 event) begins at 10am; speakers include Richard Jenkins of the NSI, about the ECHO initiative, for digital alarm handling; Bella Stephens-Ikpasaja of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, about lone worker protection; and Simon Newman of Secured by Design, besides manufacturer updates from Hikvision, BT, HID Global, Seagate and 6S Global.

For the 2020 dates of ST20 around the British Isles, and to register for free entry, visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/. You can turn up on the day, but organisers ask that you register to help gauge numbers for catering – on offer are bacon butties for first arrivals, mid-morning tea and coffee and biscuits, and a hot buffet lunch.