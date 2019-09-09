IDIS is extending its DirectIP camera range with its flagship 2MP 36x Lightmaster infra-red PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) outdoor-ready camera.

The new DC-S6283HRX Lightmaster builds on the specification of the Korean surveillance manufacturer’s PTZ models, with a high-grade lens with advanced sensor technology and finely tuned, client-side image processing, allowing the capture of true colour video in extremely low light the makers say. With minimum motion blur, the DC-S6283HRX is suitable the firm says for perimeters, shopping centres, stadia, outdoor spaces and public areas.

The camera offers IDIS’ signature plug-and-play, one-click configuration and features 36x optical zoom, infra-red up to 350 metres, true wide dynamic range (WDR), digital image stabilisation (DIS), a built-in heater and a vandal proof casing.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe said: “Designed for 24/7 accurate pan/tilt/zoom operation this new Lightmaster PTZ camera delivers unparalleled performance and exceptional detail when zooming. The camera is equipped with a variety of intelligent features and can move between pre-set positions and zoom in automatically in response to detected events. The result is maximum protection for a wide range of applications.”

IDIS Smart UX Controls is an interface featuring intuitive slingshot and rubber-band style controls. Operators can follow moving objects in real-time by panning images at different speeds and in different directions – without lifting a finger – by using a CTRL button and mouse combination.

The camera uses H.264 and H.265 with IDIS Intelligent Codec to deliver the company says bandwidth and storage savings and offers low Power over Ethernet (PoE) energy consumption.

The risk of gaps in footage is eliminated with IDIS Smart Failover, the makers add. In the event of network instability, the camera automatically records to an integral 256GB SD card and transfers data to the network video recorder (NVR) once connection is restored, which avoids the need for engineer call outs to retrieve footage.

James Min added: “We are listening and responding to customer demand with our new 2MP PTZ Lightmaster camera, providing an easy to deploy, low-storage and bandwidth solution for wide area coverage and perimeter detection. It’s particularly suited to town centre and city surveillance, stadia, outdoor retail parks, manufacturing and logistics sites and high-security perimeter applications where outstanding performance and ease-of-use combined with a low total cost of ownership are becoming essential.”

