Dallmeier electronic, the German manufacturer of video security systems, has introduced a remote-controlled “Privacy Shield” for their Panomera multi-sensor cameras. With a few mouse clicks, a user can cover the lenses of the cameras with a kind of “privacy curtain”, to protect the privacy rights of individuals, such as during public assemblies, company staff meetings or strikes.

As for privacy of data subjects, in early 2020, several German courts ruled that during peaceful gatherings, not only must permanently installed video systems be switched off, but this must also be “sufficiently reliably evident” to all participants in that assembly. Business users must protect the right to privacy of their employees, not least in response to the requirements of the EU-wide GDPR (general data protection regulations) or other national data protection laws. Until now, deactivating surveillance cameras visibly has caused a logistical effort: personnel must disguise each camera individually, with the aid of elevating platforms. Returning the installations to their original condition is as time-consuming. Given larger cities, shift changes have so many protests, this can lead to substantial costs, and video users may want to activate the cameras again at short notice.

Hence Dallmeier has developed a system called “Privacy Shield”. Users can remotely control a kind of “blind” – made of a non-transparent material – via the GUI in the control centre, and within a few seconds cover the lenses of the Panomera. The Privacy Shield in colour bears the printed image of a crossed-out camera, showing: there is no video observation or video surveillance. This could also be used in business areas or car parks; for example, during shift changes, company meetings or strikes. The system is not only available in the latest Panomera; existing systems can also be upgraded.

Dieter Dallmeier, founder and CEO at Dallmeier electronic, pictured, said: “As a German manufacturer, we have mastered the topic of data protection and data security through years of cooperation with authorities. This is why it was important to us to make a system available for government authorities, and private businesses as well, which addresses these many requirements in a single solution. This includes the need for comprehensive protection of the privacy of citizens, or employees, to be able to comply with the legal provisions and to be able to comply with the requirement to deactivate and activate surveillance at reasonable expense. With our Dallmeier Privacy Shield, we demonstrate once again that innovation “Made in Germany” is not just an empty phrase, but offers clearly identifiable added value for all parties involved. The fact that the system can also be retrofitted, underscores our efforts to ensure sustainability.”